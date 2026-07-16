Govt Should Appeal To Wangchuk To End Fast, There Should Be Some Room For Humanity: CM Omar

SRINAGAR, July 16: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday voiced concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, saying the Centre should have appealed to him to end his fast as there should be some room for humanity and compassion even in politics.

"It has been many days since he sat on a hunger strike. As far as I know, he has only one demand that due to irregularities in the NEET exam and the cancellation of the exam, which caused a lot of trouble and tension for the children, the Education Minister should either resign or be removed from his post," Abdullah told reporters here.

The J-K CM expressed surprise that the Central government has not budged even as Wangchuk has lost weight and the fast is affecting his health.

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"The surprising thing is that it has been 18 days for him, perhaps the 19th day is going on. He has lost around 9 kg of weight, and it is affecting his health. But the government is not budging, not appealing to him in any way to stop his hunger strike. Politics has its place, but somewhere there should also be a place for humanity and compassion," he said.

Comparing the Centre's approach over the Anna Hazare-led protest during the UPA rule, Abdullah said the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had sent its ministers, tried to talk to the protestors, to persuade them to break their hunger strike and come to the path of dialogue.

"But, no attempt has been made yet to talk to Wangchuk. We don't know what the government's attitude will be in the coming days, but we are definitely concerned about Wangchuk health," he added.

The chief minister said the demand of the protestors seeking justice over the NEET issue was not wrong.

"Many people (politicians) have gone there. When they are demanding justice in connection with the NEET exam, we too feel their demand is not wrong, the demand is right. But, I do not know why this government doesn't even pay attention to these things," he said.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

Abdullah, whose uncle and former minister, Mustafa Kamal, passed away on Tuesday, also criticised those who were indulging in politics outside the residence of the deceased after paying a visit to the bereaved family for condolences.

"We have a condolence gathering here. 'Chauram' (fourth day of mourning) is tomorrow. Now, there should be some kind of break for politics. It is surprising that those who express condolences inside here, they do politics outside. If you want to do politics, don't come to offer condolences, because, it feels strange.

"The same house where you come to offer condolences, you do politics right outside it. Do politics outside your own house. I will not talk about politics outside the house that has suffered a loss, where there is an atmosphere of sorrow and grief. You people talked about Wangchuk, I said that much," he added. (Agencies)