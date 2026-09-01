Govt should allocate land to Guru Ravi Das Bhawan: BSP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Bahujan Samaj Party has demanded that Government should allocate land for Shri Guru Ravi Das Bhawan at Keran village in Jammu North Assembly.

A public meeting was held at Keran village, in Jammu North Assembly constituency, under the leadership of Darshan Rana, the Jammu & Kashmir unit president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

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During the meeting, alongside discussions on local issues, a demand was raised urging the J&K Government to allocate approximately 4 kanals of land in Keran village to the Shri Guru Ravidas Gurudwara/Bhawan, thereby fulfilling a long-standing demand of the devotees.

Addressing the gathering, BSP leader stated that the Jammu Development Authority has been repeatedly interfering with the Shri Guru Ravidas Bhawan, causing significant resentment among the people. He warned that any further interference in the future would trigger a massive agitation.

He urged Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to allocate the land associated with the Shri Guru Ravidas Gurudwara in Keran to the Sabha as soon as possible. He emphasized that the people hold deep faith in the Shri Guru Ravidas and the government should allocate the land to the Sabha promptly, respecting this public sentiment.

Speaking on the occasion, BSP State vice president Incharge Jammu Zone, Charanjit Chargotra affirmed that his party stands with the local people. He warned that if the government fails to meet this demand quickly, an agitation would be launched over the issue, with the government and the concerned department held responsible for the consequences. Party Assembly president Krishan Lal Jammu North, office secretary Ratan Lal, and others also shared their views during the public meeting.