Govt school cooks without wages in Kandi

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 22: Senior PDP leader and social activist Farooq Inqlabi has demanded the immediate release of pending salaries of cooks working in Government schools across Zone Kotranka/Kandi, who, according to him, have been waiting for their wages for the last six months.

Inqlabi said it is deeply unfortunate that poor cooks engaged in Government schools are being made to work without receiving their salaries for such a long period. He said these workers depend on their monthly wages to support their families and meet their basic household needs.

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PDP leader said that he had already taken up the matter with the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Rajouri, and had been assured that the issue would be resolved. However, despite the assurance, he alleged that no effective action has been taken by the office of the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Kotranka, to ensure payment of the pending wages.

He questioned the delay, saying that if cooks working in Government schools in other educational zones of Rajouri district have received their salaries, why are the cooks of Zone Kotranka being made to wait for six months?

"If payments have been released to cooks in other zones of the district, there must be an explanation as to why the same has not been done in Zone Kotranka. The matter needs to be examined seriously," Inqlabi said.

He demanded a time-bound inquiry into the delay in release of salaries in Zone Kotranka and urged the competent authorities to ascertain where the payment process has been held up and whether there has been any negligence or deliberate delay at any level.