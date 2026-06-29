Govt says outsourcing is temporary administrative arrangement

Rejects backdoor appointment allegations

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, June 28: Government today rejected allegations that it was making "backdoor appointments" through outsourcing, saying that the practice was a temporary administrative arrangement inherited from previous Governments and that all recruitments were being conducted strictly on merit through transparent procedures.

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Addressing a joint press conference on the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Sakeena Itoo and Javed Ahmad Dar, said the opposition was spreading misinformation about the Government's employment policy. "There are many misconceptions about the employment policy. It is our duty to remove these misconceptions and convey the facts to the people," he said.

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Wani said the Government was committed to filling vacancies through a transparent, merit-based recruitment process in a phased manner. He challenged the opposition, particularly the PDP, to produce evidence supporting its allegations of backdoor appointments.

"We are trying to carry out the recruitment process without any error. It will be conducted in a transparent manner," he said, adding that the present recruitment system had moved away from past controversies involving paper leaks and alleged manipulation.

Rejecting the allegations, the Advisor said outsourcing and recruitment were "totally different" processes, describing outsourcing as a temporary, need-based administrative arrangement carried out through agencies selected via an open tender process.

"We challenge anyone to produce proof of even a single backdoor appointment made by this Government," he said.

Wani maintained that the outsourcing framework currently in place had been introduced between 2015 and 2018 during the PDP-BJP Government and had merely continued under the present administration.

He further alleged that previous Governments were responsible for documented cases of backdoor appointments in institutions including the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and the Khadi and Village Industries sector, adding that investigations into those cases were already on record.

Minister Sakeena Itoo echoed the Government's stand, saying outsourcing was neither permanent employment nor a substitute for regular recruitment. "Outsourcing is not a permanent thing. It is a temporary administrative arrangement to meet extra workload," Itoo said.

She reiterated that the Omar Abdullah Government remained committed to its promise of providing one lakh jobs during its tenure and pointed to recruitment referrals made to the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board and the Public Service Commission.

According to Itoo, the Government has referred 724 lecturer posts and 624 paramedical posts for recruitment, while around 900 doctors have already been recruited. Of them, nearly 500 have joined service and the remaining candidates are undergoing verification.

She said outsourced personnel were engaged only under centrally sponsored schemes such as Samagra Shiksha and Mission Vatsalya (ICPS) under which the workforce is engaged through third party and were not entitled to benefits available to regular Government employees, including pension, grade pay, travel allowance and dearness allowance.

Itoo said the authority of Government departments to directly engage casual, seasonal and daily-wage workers had been withdrawn in 2015, after which outsourcing through empanelled agencies became the approved mechanism. She cited SRO-520 and subsequent budget provisions introduced in 2018 as evidence that the outsourcing framework predated the present administration.

Accusing the opposition of attempting to mislead unemployed youth by portraying outsourcing as permanent Government employment, Itoo said those making the allegations had themselves benefited from non-transparent appointments.

Referring to the opposition's claim of 25,000 backdoor appointments, Itoo said the figures being quoted were the opposition's own and challenged it to place evidence in the public domain instead of making what she termed baseless allegations.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmad Dar said outsourcing was a common practice across the country under Government of India-funded schemes. "We do not outsource against sanctioned Government posts," Dar said.