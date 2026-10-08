Govt Says 16 Indian Seafarers Killed In Persian Gulf And Black Sea Due To Conflicts

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Conflicts in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region have claimed the lives of 11 Indian seafarers, Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said that the Indian government has repatriated 4,232 Indian seafarers safely from the Strait of Hormuz area.

Missile attacks on vessels have become rampant in parts of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf area since the start of the US-Iran war on February 28, when the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing the country's supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow choke point in West Asia, is a crucial shipping route that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. (Agencies)