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Home / State / Govt sanctions two-day SCL in favour of employees posted in Kashmir

Govt sanctions two-day SCL in favour of employees posted in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned two days Special Casual Leave (SCL) on November 7 and 9 in favour of the PM Package, Migrant and Jammu based employees posted in the Kashmir division on...

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Daily Excelsior
04:54 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned two days Special Casual Leave (SCL) on November 7 and 9 in favour of the PM Package, Migrant and Jammu based employees posted in the Kashmir division on account of Diwali celebration in Jammu.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of two days Special Casual Leave on November 7 and 9 in favour of PM Package/Migrant/Jammu based employees, posted in different departments in the Kashmir division, for celebrating Diwali in Jammu,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department.

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