Govt sanctions retrospective regularisation of 520 employees

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 13: Government sanctioned the retrospective regularisation of 520 employees across five departments in compliance with a Supreme Court judgment, paving the way for seniority fixation and consequential service benefits for the beneficiaries.

According to a Government order issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department, the beneficiaries include 47 employees of the R&B Department, 453 of the School Education Department, 10 of the Youth Services and Sports Department, two of the Skill Development Department and eight of the Jal Shakti Department.

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The order follows the Supreme Court judgment dated December 4, 2024, in a case concerning the regularisation of Junior Engineers from the date they were initially selected and appointed on a contractual basis, along with consequential fixation of their seniority.

The Government has accorded sanction for retrospective regularisation of the eligible employees from the dates indicated against their names, subject to the conditions laid down in the order.

The decision also provides for consequential service and monetary benefits, with the concerned administrative departments directed to issue the requisite orders in accordance with the court's directions.

The order states that the administrative departments concerned will process the matter for obtaining post-facto approval of the Council of Ministers, while ensuring implementation of the Supreme Court judgment.

The case originated from petitions filed by Junior Engineers seeking regularisation from the dates of their initial contractual appointments.

The Government order refers to earlier proceedings before the J&K High Court, subsequent litigation and the dismissal of a review petition by the Supreme Court.

The order also lays down conditions concerning the calculation of service benefits and the placement of beneficiaries in the appropriate seniority lists.

It directs that necessary amendments be made to the seniority lists of the concerned departments.