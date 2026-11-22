NEW DELHI, Nov 22: The Government has revised its policy for extending production-sharing contracts (PSCs) for seven pre-New Exploration Licensing Policy (Pre-NELP) oil and gas blocks, allowing extensions until the end of a field's economic life while stipulating higher government profit shares, minimum performance requirements and investment commitments.

Under the revised policy, notified by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on November 10, extensions can be granted in one or more instalments of up to 30 years each, for both oil and gas fields, subject to their continued commercial viability.

The Government will receive a higher share of profit petroleum during the extended contract period, with its share set at 10 percentage points above the rate calculated under normal PSC provisions for the first 10 years of extension, five percentage points higher for the next 10 years and 2.5 percentage points higher for the following 10 years. Thereafter, the normal PSC provisions will apply.

The revised policy supersedes the framework issued in April 2017 and follows the notification of the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2025, and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025.

The seven blocks covered by the policy are : RJ-ON-90/1 and SGL (RJ-ON/6) in Rajasthan; Dirok AAP-ON-94/1 and AA-ONJ/2 in Assam and Assam-Mizoram; and Tarapur (CB-ON/2), Palej-Pramoda (CB-ON/7) and CB-ON/3 in Gujarat.

Under the new framework, contractors can apply for an extension after completing half the original contract term or its extended term, but must submit their applications at least two years before the contract expires.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) will make its recommendation within six months of receiving an application, while the government will decide within three months of receiving the DGH proposal.

To qualify, contractors must demonstrate the availability of remaining recoverable reserves through a third-party reserves audit and submit a field development plan or revised field development plan covering the proposed extension period.

The plan must include estimates of remaining reserves, future production profiles based on reservoir simulation studies, proposed work programmes and estimated expenditure, according to the notification.

For development areas with remaining recoverable 2P/P50 reserves exceeding 5 million barrels of oil equivalent, the reserves audit must be conducted by an internationally reputed consultant from a panel maintained by the DGH.

Contractors must also demonstrate satisfactory past performance. They should have either drilled at least 70 per cent of the development wells specified in the approved field development plan over the preceding 10 years or achieved at least 70 per cent of committed production under the approved field operating plan or work programme during the same period.

They must also have cleared all statutory dues payable to the Government, demonstrate technical expertise and comply with site restoration fund and site restoration plan requirements.

The policy requires contractors to furnish a bank guarantee equivalent to 10 per cent of the total estimated annual expenditure under the work programme approved by the Management Committee. A grace period of up to one year may be allowed for completing delayed work, subject to an extension of the bank guarantee and other conditions.

During the extended period, royalties and cess will be payable at prevailing rates applicable under the nomination regime, with contractors contributing in proportion to their participating interests.

The Government has retained the option to invite fresh bids if contractors fail to meet the prescribed eligibility and performance conditions. It can also assign fields to national oil companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL).

The Government has reserved the right to refuse an extension without assigning reasons and to impose additional conditions specific to individual contracts. Contractors unwilling to accept the revised policy will have their fields considered for rebidding on an as-is-where-is basis.

The revised framework also provides that contractors can choose the seat of arbitration in accordance with Rule 51 of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025.

Existing extensions granted under the 2017 policy will remain valid until their scheduled expiry under the terms already approved. However, all first-time extension applications beyond the original PSC term, as well as applications for further extensions beyond currently approved periods, will be governed by the revised policy. (PTI)