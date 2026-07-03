Govt Reviews Rain Deficit, Potential Drought Situation; Amit Shah Directs Centre-States Coordination

NEW DELHI, Jul 3: The government is continuously monitoring the below-normal rainfall situation and potential drought conditions in certain parts of the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday after a high-level review meeting.

Shah has directed all the central departments to be vigilant as well as ensure coordination with states on providing proper advice to farmers on sowing of kharif crops.

According to an official statement, Shah, along with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, "reviewed the situation regarding below-normal rainfall and its impact in certain parts of the country due to El Nino."

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At the meeting, the ministers emphasised the need to ensure adequate electricity supply to farmers, closely monitor water levels at all reservoirs and promote crops that require less water.

In June, India as a whole witnessed a rainfall deficit of about 40 per cent, with Central India worst affected with a shortfall of 50.4 per cent. In July also, the monthly average rainfall is expected to be below normal.

Due to low rainfall, the sowing of kharif crops declined 23 per cent to 182.72 lakh hectares as of June 25.

"The government is continuously monitoring the situation regarding below-normal rainfall and potential drought conditions in certain parts of the country due to El Nino," Shah said and directed the agriculture ministry as well as other ministries to remain vigilant about the prevailing situation.

Shah, who is also the cooperation minister, told officials to coordinate with state governments and advise farmers about appropriate crops to sow.

Home and agriculture secretaries, along with senior officials from various ministries and departments, were present at the meeting.

Shah "instructed officials from the Department of Water Resources to monitor all water reservoirs across the country".

He emphasised the need to focus on alternative crops that require less water, such as fodder, millets, and pulses.

The home minister directed the Power Secretary to take necessary action to ensure a smooth and adequate supply of electricity.

During the meeting, the Home Minister also informed that adequate quantities of essential food grains, including rice and wheat, are available in the country, and the prices of essential commodities remain stable.

The meeting was also attended by secretaries from the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Rural Development, and Department of Science and Technology.

Members and heads of divisions of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA); the Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD); the Chairman of the Central Water Commission; and officials from various other departments, including the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and the National Remote Sensing Centre, were also present.

Shah also instructed that the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) of the Ministry of Home Affairs should be deputed to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides.

Both states have been affected, with Assam experiencing rising floodwaters in multiple districts and Arunachal Pradesh facing landslides and road blockages in several hilly areas.

El Nino is one of the three phases of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a climate phenomenon characterised by changes in sea temperatures along the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, accompanied by fluctuations in the atmosphere overhead.

While El Nino is known to have a warming effect on the planet, its opposite phase, called La Nina, usually results in a cooling effect. ENSO also has a neutral phase. (Agencies)