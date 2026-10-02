Govt retains 3 JKAS officers under orders of deputation to Ladakh
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 1: Government of Jammu and Kashmir today ordered retention of three JKAS officers , who were earlier under orders of deputation to the Union Territory of Ladakh. In partial modification to its earlier order, dated August...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Oct 1: Government of Jammu and Kashmir today ordered retention of three JKAS officers , who were earlier under orders of deputation to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
In partial modification to its earlier order, dated August 25, 2026, the General Administration Department of J&K Government today ordered retention of Bhuvnesh Pargal, STO in the office of the Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, Jammu; Anup Kumar, BDO, Jakyas, Doda and Yassar Ahmad Bhatt, Tehsildar Kreeei.
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Consequent upon today's order, these three officers will continue at their present place of posting.
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