Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Govt regularizes six CEs (Mech) in PWD

Govt regularizes six CEs (Mech) in PWD

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Government has regularized the services of six In-charge Chief Engineers (Mechanical) as substantive Chief Engineers (Mechanical) in the Public Works (R&B) Department. According to a Government order issued by the Public Works...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:57 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Government has regularized the services of six In-charge Chief Engineers (Mechanical) as substantive Chief Engineers (Mechanical) in the Public Works (R&B) Department.

According to a Government order issued by the Public Works Department, sanction has been accorded to the promotion and confirmation of six engineers against the post of Chief Engineer (Mechanical) from the dates corresponding to their tenure in the position. The beneficiaries include Vinod Kumar Luthra, Sunil Gupta-II, Maninder Pal Singh, Afaq Showkat, Manga Ram and Bodh Raj.

Advertisement

The order grants regularization retrospectively for the periods during which the officers served as Chief Engineers (Mechanical) before their retirement. The regularization covers service tenures ranging from July 2012 to April 2026, depending on the individual officer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner