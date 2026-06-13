Govt regularizes six CEs (Mech) in PWD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Government has regularized the services of six In-charge Chief Engineers (Mechanical) as substantive Chief Engineers (Mechanical) in the Public Works (R&B) Department.

According to a Government order issued by the Public Works Department, sanction has been accorded to the promotion and confirmation of six engineers against the post of Chief Engineer (Mechanical) from the dates corresponding to their tenure in the position. The beneficiaries include Vinod Kumar Luthra, Sunil Gupta-II, Maninder Pal Singh, Afaq Showkat, Manga Ram and Bodh Raj.

Advertisement

The order grants regularization retrospectively for the periods during which the officers served as Chief Engineers (Mechanical) before their retirement. The regularization covers service tenures ranging from July 2012 to April 2026, depending on the individual officer.