Govt Proposes 3-Year Permits, Tighter Safety Rules For Petroleum ISO Tank Transport

New Delhi, Sept 4: The government has proposed allowing up to three-year permissions for importing and transporting petroleum in ISO tank containers and introducing a seven-working-day deemed approval mechanism for complete applications, as part of proposed amendments to the Petroleum Rules, 2002.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a draft notification on Thursday, proposing the Petroleum (Amendment) Rules, 2026. The ministry has invited objections and suggestions on the draft, which will be considered after the expiry of 30 days from the date the Gazette copies are made available to the public.

Under the proposed changes, no person would be allowed to import an ISO tank container filled or intended to be filled with petroleum without obtaining permission from the Chief Controller or Controller. Applications would have to be submitted through the online licensing portal of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), along with specified technical and safety documents.

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The draft proposes that import permissions could be valid for a maximum of three years. Where applications are complete and accompanied by all required documents, and no deficiency or written objection is communicated through the online licensing portal within seven working days, the permission would be deemed to have been granted. A combined permission for importing ISO tank containers and transporting Class A or Class B petroleum by road within India could also be valid for up to three years.

The proposed amendments would also replace the existing one-year transport permission with a three-year period. Where the periodic or hydro-test certificate remains valid, the transport permission could be extended for up to three years or until the certificate expires, whichever is earlier.

The draft additionally proposes a new Sixth Schedule prescribing safety requirements for vehicles carrying petroleum in ISO tank containers. Vehicles would have to be attended by responsible personnel, with at least two persons during petroleum transportation, and would need to carry a portable fire extinguisher of at least nine litres, oil-tight hoses and an electrical bonding cable.

The ministry has also proposed a one-month timeline for District Fire Officers to complete inquiries and issue or refuse no-objection certificates for applicable petroleum licences. The draft provides exemptions from such NOCs for certain notified port, airport, railway, ISRO and Department of Atomic Energy areas, subject to consent from the relevant competent authority.

The proposed changes, if finalised, would give petroleum importers and transporters longer permit validity and more time-bound regulatory processes while retaining technical, inspection and safety requirements. (Agencies)