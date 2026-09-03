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Govt promotes 3 DySPs

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and 11 Inspectors from the General Cadre to the ranks of Superintendent of Police (SP) and DySP. Follow the Daily Excelsior channel...

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Daily Excelsior
04:12 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and 11 Inspectors from the General Cadre to the ranks of Superintendent of Police (SP) and DySP.

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As per an order, among the DySPs promoted to the rank of SP are Suresh Kumar Sharma, Nissar Ahmad Darzi, and Varun Jandial.

Meanwhile, the 11 Inspector-rank officers promoted to the rank of DySP are Shiekh Azad, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Amin, Mohammad Alyas Malik, Sanjeev Kumar, Mohammad Farooq, Bahar Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad, Mir Riyaz Ahmad, and Farooq Ahmad.

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