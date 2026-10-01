Govt prioritises restoration of flood-hit water supply, protection works in Basohli

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: The Government today informed the Legislative Assembly that flood-damaged water supply schemes in Dhar-Mahanpur Block of Basohli constituency have been temporarily restored while permanent restoration is being undertaken under various schemes.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice moved by MLA Darshan Kumar, Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Rana said that Rs 48.34 lakh received under SDRF for temporary restoration of affected water supply schemes have been fully utilised. Accordingly, schemes catering to Panchayats Sandhar, Ghagrore, Plakh, Chunnera, Mahanpur, Athoon and other areas of Dhar-Mahanpur Block have been temporarily restored.

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The Minister informed that flood protection works amounting Rs 565.42 lakh have been approved under different funding heads for restoration of damaged protection infrastructure in the Basohli Constituency. The tendering process for these works is underway. These included Rs 200 lakh for flood protection works at various locations along Beani Khad, Sewa River and local nallahs under NABARD XXXII; Rs 290.42 lakh for flood protection work on the right bank at Village/Panchayat Dhannu under UT Capex 2026-27 and Rs 75 lakh for flood protection works at various spots along Behani, Bhoond and Groudy nallahs under FCSD Basohli through UT Capex 2026-27.

Rana informed the House that permanent restoration of the flood-damaged water supply schemes has been proposed under Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA). The Department has formulated two DPRs covering the affected Panchayats and other areas of the Block, with execution of the works to commence after release of the requisite funds,he added.

Regarding irrigation infrastructure, the Minister said restoration of damaged Khuls at Kua, Nowshera, Neali, Saibra, Groudy and Draman has been proposed under the Permanent Restoration of Damaged Irrigation Network in Irrigation Division Kathua under the Recovery and Reconstruction Plan (R&R).

"The proposed works have a total estimated cost of Rs 200 lakh, of which, Rs 107.71 lakh pertains to Basohli Constituency. The DPR for these works is under process. The proposed works included Nowshera Khul (Rs 20.05 lakh), Neali Peer Khan Khul (Rs 19.41 lakh), Kova Khul (Rs 20.22 lakh), Saibra Khul (Rs 15.02 lakh), Groudy Khul (Rs 18.00 lakh) and Draman Khul (Rs 15.01 lakh)", informed the Minister.