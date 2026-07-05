Govt pharmacists urge Admin to address long-pending demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Jammu and Kashmir Government Pharmacists Association (JKGPA) organized a press conference today to highlight the long-pending demands and concerns of Government pharmacists and urged the Government to address them at the earliest.

The Association demanded restoration of RMP in favour of retired pharmacists, timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) to ensure career progression and remove stagnation, and immediate discontinuation of Medical Assistant training.

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It stated that although the nomenclature of Medical Assistant was changed to Pharmacist, Medical Assistant training continues in Government and private institutions. According to the Association, this has created a dichotomy within the same cadre and placed the future of Medical Assistant students at risk, as they would neither be eligible for registration under Section 32C of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, nor for Government employment under the existing legal framework.

The Association also sought early restoration of two-and-a-half days’ salary to all employees of the Health and Medical Education Department and implementation of Government of India Notification No. 388 dated June 10, 2026 regarding the Recruitment, Promotion and Service Regulations for pharmacists. It urged the J&K Government to implement the regulations in toto at the earliest.

Members of the Association hoped that the Government would consider their demands sympathetically and take appropriate action in the interest of Government pharmacists and the healthcare system of J&K.

The press conference was attended by Bharat Bhushan Bhagat (president, JKGPA), Bahadur Singh (senior vice president), Shaffket Hussain (district president, Jammu), Surjeet Rajan (block president), Ram Lal (secretary), Kailash, Kuldeep Sharma and Rakesh Kumar.