Govt Pharmacists raise demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: A meeting of Jammu Kashmir Government Pharmacists Association Jammu Province was held here today under the chairmanship of Sushil Sudan to discuss the demands of these pharmacists.

These demands included implementation of regulation by Pharmacy Council of India with number 388/2025/PCI dated 08-06-2026 at the earliest, restoration of Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) facility in favour of retired pharmacists, timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee, release of two and half days' salary with arrears in favour of all those medical employees attending duties on Sundays and other gazetted holidays and discontinuing the Medical Assistant course from all institutes as the nomenclature of Medical Assistant has been changed to Pharmacist.

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The members in the meeting also discussed about the celebration of World Pharmacists Day-2026.

Those who attended the meeting were Bharat Bhushan Bhagat, president Government Pharmacists Association Jammu Province, S. Jaswinder Singh, president JKMEF, Bahadur Singh, working president JKMEF/District vice president Jammu, Shaffket Hussain, District president Jammu, Madan Sharma, vice president JKMEF, Ram Lal Verma, office secretary, Suresh Chouhan, Sanjay Choudhary, Ashwani Kumar, Jetinder Singh, Vishal Patil, Kailash Kumar, Tarun Sharma, Vikas Sabherwal and other pharmacists