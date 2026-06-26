Govt orders transfers and postings of ARTOs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department today issued an order for transferring and assigning new postings to Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) and Incharge (I/C) ARTOs across the Union Territory with immediate effect.

The order reads, Nasir Ahmed, ARTO Reasi has been transferred and posted as ARTO, Kulgam relieving Showkat Ahmed Bhat of the additional charge.

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Kapil Deol, ARTO Doda has been transferred and posted as ARTO Kathua.

The charge of the post of ARTO Doda shall be look after by the ARTO Kishtwar in addition to his own duties.

Shammi Kumar, I/C ARTO Kathua has been transferred and posted as I/C ARTO Reasi.