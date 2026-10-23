Govt orders integrated digital financial workflow under JKIFMS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: The Government has accorded sanction to the implementation of an integrated digital financial workflow comprising e-Bill, e-Voucher and e-Account functionalities under the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Financial Management System (JKIFMS).

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As per a Government order, the e-Bill module, operating through the JKPaySys and TreasuryNet workflow with integration of JKHRMS, BEAMS and e-Sanction, will function as the module for online preparation, processing and transmission of Government bills.

It has been designed with a three-tier Maker-Verifier-Approver mechanism, and all e-Bills shall be supported by the requisite electronic sanction and authenticated through e-Sign, e-Hastakshar or Digital Signature Certificate at designated stages.

The order further said that bills generated through JKPaySys will be transmitted electronically to the concerned treasury through TreasuryNet for scrutiny, and upon electronic authentication by the Treasury Officer, shall be passed and converted into e-Vouchers with an appropriate audit trail.

The e-Vouchers will serve as electronic records facilitating accounting, reconciliation, audit and submission of accounts to the Office of the Principal Accountant General, J&K, it said.

Meanwhile, the e-Accounts shall continue on the existing two-list basis - the first list covering the 1st to the 18th and the second from the 19th to the last day of the month.

The Government said the integrated digital financial workflow shall provide for appropriate interoperability among JKPaySys, TreasuryNet, JKHRMS, BEAMS, e-Sanction, e-GRAS and other relevant modules of JKIFMS, together with the necessary interfaces with RBI e-Kuber, PFMS, NPCI, and SNA-SPARSH, wherever applicable.

It said the e-Bill/e-Voucher facility commenced at Treasuries Chadoora in Budgam district and Akhnoor in Jammu district, and shall be operationalised across all treasuries in a phased manner.

However, it has been stated that pending operational readiness at the Principal Accountant General's office, DDOs shall continue furnishing bills and account-related information in the existing prescribed manner.

The Government directed all Administrative Departments, Heads of Departments, DDOs, Treasury Officers and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance and extend cooperation for effective implementation.