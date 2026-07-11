Govt orders inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in SMC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: The Government has ordered a fact-finding inquiry into allegations of serious financial irregularities in the functioning of the office of the Financial Advisor/Chief Accounts Officer (FA/CAO) of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), following complaints from the Jhelum Valley Constructional Contractors Association.

According to the Government Order, issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, the inquiry has been initiated after the Association submitted a representation to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha alleging irregularities in the processing and release of payments to contractors.

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As per the order, the representation alleged that despite the Government having prescribed an end-to-end online payment mechanism, an unauthorized practice of routing physical payment requisitions through contractors had been adopted in SMC.

The contractors have also alleged that they are being compelled to personally approach the office of the Financial Advisor/Chief Accounts Officer for processing of their claims, resulting in avoidable delays in release of payments. The representation further alleges that illegal gratification is being demanded for processing and release of bills.

To ascertain the facts, the Government has appointed Vikas Sharma, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department and Managing Director, AMRUT 2.0, as the Inquiry Officer to conduct a detailed fact-finding inquiry into the allegations.

Further, Nuzhat Khurshid Qureshi, Joint Commissioner (Administration), SMC, has been appointed as the Presenting Officer.

The inquiry will specifically examine whether prescribed procedures under BEAMS, JKPaySys, the General Financial Rules (GFRs), Government Financial Code, Treasury Rules and Finance Department instructions relating to electronic processing and release of payments have been followed.

It will also investigate whether any unauthorized practice of routing physical requisitions or payment files through contractors or other private persons has been adopted, whether there have been avoidable delays in processing contractors' payments and who is responsible for such delays.

Besides, the Inquiry Officer will examine whether there is any evidence supporting allegations of demand for illegal gratification or abuse of official position by any officer or official. The inquiry will also assess whether adequate internal financial controls, record management practices and accountability mechanisms exist within the Srinagar Municipal Corporation for processing contractors' payments, besides looking into any other incidental matters connected with the allegations.

The Inquiry Officer will submit the report, along with findings and recommendations, to the Housing and Urban Development Department within 10 days.