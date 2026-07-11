Govt orders fresh probe into pacemaker row

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 10: The Government has ordered a fresh inquiry into the alleged pacemaker row at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, constituting a four-member committee to investigate cardiology procedures carried out under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and AB PM-JAY SEHAT schemes.

The Health and Medical Education Department constituted the panel through Government Order No. 540-JK (HME) of 2026, dated July 9, following an audit and data analysis of cardiology cases at the hospital.

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The committee has been directed to submit its report, along with specific findings and recommendations, to the Administrative Department within 15 days.

The committee will be headed by Prof. (Dr.) Khalid Mohi-ud-Din, Professor, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Its members include (Dr.) Dharminder Kumar, Professor, Government Medical College, Jammu; (Dr.) Sanjeev Bhat, Professor, Government Medical College, Jammu; and Dr. Misbah Samad, State Nodal Officer, State Health Agency (SHA), J&K.

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According to the order, the panel will examine the findings and recommendations of an earlier expert committee and scrutinise the written statement of defence and supplementary submissions made by Dr. Syed Maqbool Ahmad Shah, Associate Professor of Cardiology, GMC Jammu.

The committee has also been tasked with reviewing all relevant medical records, package selection details, procedural appropriateness, pacemaker implantation records, procurement and billing documents, besides assessing the financial implications of claims raised under the AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT schemes.

It will verify whether the procedures conformed to national guidelines and package norms and may examine any other aspect considered necessary to arrive at a fair and objective conclusion.

The order further directs the State Health Agency (SHA), J&K, and GMC Anantnag to extend full cooperation to the committee by providing all records, technical inputs and logistical support required for the inquiry.

The fresh inquiry comes weeks after the Government suspended Dr. Shah pending an investigation into allegations of procedural misrepresentation and financial irregularities under the PMJAY-SEHAT scheme.

When the controversy surfaced on June 20, Health Minister Sakeena Itoo had said that an inquiry was already underway and assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

According to the departmental memorandum, an audit found discrepancies between claims uploaded on the Transaction Management System (TMS) and entries in the Cath Lab Procedure Register.

The memorandum alleged that the doctor performed Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP) procedures while claiming reimbursement for Dual Chamber Pacemaker implantations under the PMJAY-SEHAT scheme.

The State Health Agency (SHA) said it referred the records to SKIMS Soura for expert review.

Citing the purported findings of the review, the memorandum stated that 27 of the 55 patients who underwent LBBAP did not meet the accepted clinical criteria for the procedure, following which the SHA rejected the claims.

However, SKIMS has denied conducting any such expert evaluation.

The memorandum further alleged that the doctor made incorrect entries on the TMS portal, bypassed the government procurement system and charged patients for treatment covered under the PMJAY-SEHAT scheme.

Dr. Shah has denied the allegations, describing them as "fabricated."