Govt order on high textbook prices in private schools soon: Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Education Minister, Shamima Firdous, today said the government would soon issue an order to address the exorbitant prices of textbooks in private schools, with some schools charging up to Rs 10,000 for a set of books.

Speaking to reporters after distributing free textbooks among students at a government school here, Firdous acknowledged that the cost of textbooks in private institutions was a concern, with some sets costing Rs 10,000 and others priced at Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.

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"It is true that books in private institutions are very expensive. Some schools have one set of books for Rs 10,000, while others cost Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000. We are passing an order to address this very soon," she said.

The Minister said she would convene a meeting with concerned officials, including the director of school education, to examine the issue and review the education system.

"We will look into the education system. Everything should be done in a disciplined manner. Once that happens, we will let you know," she said.

Speaking about the distribution of free textbooks in government schools, Firdous said the initiative was aimed at easing the financial burden on parents and encouraging more people to enroll their children in government institutions. "It is a very good thing that our children are studying in government schools. This should attract people because they are getting free books and free uniforms," she said.

Questioning why private schools were given greater importance, she said government school teachers needed to work harder and bring their teaching standards at par with those in private institutions. "Our teachers have to work hard. They have to be at the same level as teachers in private schools so that children do not face any problems," she said.

She said free textbooks had been provided to ensure that children from families unable to afford books and other educational necessities could continue their studies without financial difficulties. "Some children cannot afford books and other things. That is why we have provided these books so that their parents do not face any problems and children can study freely," she said.