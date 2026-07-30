Govt notifies uniform building permission fee structure across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: The Housing and Urban Development Department has notified a uniform fee structure for building permissions across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, putting an end to varying fee regimes being followed by different Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Development Authorities.

As per the order, a building permission fee of Rs 80 per square metre will be charged for residential buildings, including housing colonies, while Rs 270 per square metre will be applicable to commercial, public/semi-public (PSP), industrial and other special category buildings. For mixed-use buildings, the prescribed fee has been fixed at Rs 150 per square metre.

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The Government has also prescribed a Malba Security of Rs 3,000 as lump sum for residential buildings and Rs 10,000 as lump sum for all other categories. In case of compounding, a fee equivalent to 40 per cent of the applicable building permit fee for the respective land use will be levied in addition to the normal building permission fee.

Religious buildings have been exempted from the building permission fee.

The order stated that the existing variation in building permission fees levied by different Urban Local Bodies and Development Authorities had resulted in different fee structures for similar categories of buildings across jurisdictions. Such variations, it noted, had the potential to cause inconsistency in implementation, public grievances and procedural ambiguity in processing building permission applications.

The uniform fee structure will be applicable to all Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Municipal Committees and Development Authorities across Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of the location or jurisdiction where the building permission is sought.

The Government has further directed that building permission fees shall be calculated on the basis of the total permissible or approved built-up area in square metres, as applicable under the Jammu & Kashmir Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2021 and other relevant statutory provisions.

The notified fee schedule will be mandatorily integrated into the Online Building Permission System (OBPS)/Auto-DCR platform and applied uniformly for processing and disposal of building permission applications throughout the Union Territory.

The order makes it clear that no Urban Local Body or Development Authority will be authorised to prescribe, revise, enhance, reduce or otherwise alter the notified building permission fees without the prior approval of the Housing and Urban Development Department.