Govt notifies new Transfer Policy for School Education Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir's School Education Department has notified a comprehensive Transfer Policy for employees of the School Education Department, aimed at bringing greater transparency, accountability and objectivity to transfers and postings.

The new policy will govern transfers and postings of Teachers, Masters, Lecturers, Headmasters, Principals, Zonal Education Officers, Chief Education Officers and equivalent personnel serving under the School Education Department.

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Under the policy, educational institutions have been grouped into five broader Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) Zones - Zone-I, Zone-II, Zone-III, Zone-IV and Zone-V, with Zone-V designated as the difficult-area category.

Employees posted in Zone-I, Zone-II and Zone-III will ordinarily have a tenure of three years at a particular institution, while employees posted in Zone-IV and Zone-V will ordinarily serve for two years and one year respectively.

The policy further provides that employees serving in Zone-V who complete the prescribed tenure shall ordinarily be relieved for further posting, with completion of Zone-V tenure also providing a preferential claim for consideration against suitable vacancies in Zones-I or II, subject to administrative requirements.

The department has provided that transfers and postings shall ordinarily be processed through the designated Online Transfer Portal.

The policy also provides for general, mutual, administrative, compassionate/priority and special rotation transfers.

Under the compassionate and priority category, deserving cases involving serious medical conditions, benchmark disabilities, single parents, widows, security concerns and other exceptional humanitarian circumstances may be considered, subject to documentary evidence, verification and approval by the competent authority.

The policy contains special provisions for employees with particular family or personal circumstances. Where both spouses are Government employees, efforts may be made to post them suitably or within reasonable proximity, subject to availability of posts.

Employees due to retire within one year may preferably be posted near their residence. Employees aged 58 years and above will ordinarily not be posted to Zone-IV or Zone-V, except where required due to compelling administrative considerations.

Due consideration has also been provided to single parents, widows, divorcees, female employees and employees having children with benchmark disabilities. Employees with benchmark disabilities may also be considered for convenient postings, subject to administrative feasibility and availability of vacancies.

The policy allows the Administrative Department to consider inter-cadre or mid-term transfers on exceptional medical or security-related grounds involving an employee, spouse or dependent children.

The policy lays down an indicative annual transfer schedule. Publication of anticipated vacancies and transfer-related notifications is scheduled for April/October, followed by submission of applications and posting preferences in May/November.

A key feature of the new policy is an online, point-based Transfer Assessment Matrix intended to ensure fair and transparent determination of transfer priorities.

Employees serving in Zone-V will receive 5 points for completing the prescribed tenure, followed by additional points for service beyond the mandatory tenure. Employees completing service in Zone-IV will also receive points based on their tenure.

The matrix also provides points for categories including employees aged 55 years and above, female employees who are widowed/divorced/single parents, persons with benchmark disabilities, spouses serving in Government and posted in the same district, recipients of recognised teacher awards, exceptional academic performance, serious illness and employees due to retire within one year.

The order identifies the criteria for all five zones. Zone-I comprises institutions within municipal limits of district headquarters, while Zone-II covers institutions outside municipal limits and up to 20 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Zone-III covers institutions beyond 20 kilometres and up to 40 kilometres, while Zone-IV covers institutions beyond 40 kilometres from district headquarters and requiring a change of residence.

The difficult Zone-V areas include Marwah, Dachhan and Warwan in Kishtwar; Mahore and Chassana in Reasi; Khawas in Rajouri; Malhar and Bani in Kathua; Bhallessa in Doda; Gool and Khari in Ramban; Karnah, Kralpora, Kupwara, Machil and Trehgam in Kupwara; Gurez in Bandipora; Aishmuqam in Anantnag; and Uri in Baramulla.