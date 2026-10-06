Govt Notifies 375 Permissible Works Under VB-G RAM G, Expands Scope By 41%

New Delhi, Oct 6: The Centre has notified 375 permissible works under the new rural employment framework, with a greater emphasis on livelihood infrastructure, water security and disaster preparedness, expanding the list of works by 41 per cent over the previous scheme.

The Ministry of Rural Development said the new schedule, under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) Gramin Act, 2025, divides the works into four categories -- water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure, and special works for extreme weather events and disaster preparedness.

Of the 375 works, 128 fall under water security, 111 under core rural infrastructure, 98 under livelihood-related infrastructure and 38 under disaster preparedness, according to the ministry.

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The expanded list includes water conservation and irrigation structures, rural health and community facilities, agro-processing units, cold storage infrastructure and flood protection works.

The ministry said livelihood-related works would account for 26 per cent of the total, compared with 1.1 per cent under the previous framework.

These include cleaning, grading and packaging units, mini flour mills, market yards, dairy infrastructure, mushroom cultivation sheds and aquaculture structures.

Infrastructure for self-help groups and their federations, including SHG worksheds and SHE Marts, as well as training and skill development centres, has also been included.

Water security remains the largest category, covering check dams, recharge shafts, rejuvenation of rivers and water channels, reclamation of waterlogged land and rainwater harvesting.

The schedule also provides for drip irrigation, sprinkler systems and interventions such as artificial glaciers for water conservation.

The core infrastructure category includes solar street lighting, waste recycling plants, greywater treatment units, rural libraries, veterinary and rural health centres, Common Service Centres and additional classrooms and laboratories in government schools.

Repair and maintenance of Jal Jeevan Mission water-supply infrastructure is also covered.

For the first time, the framework has a dedicated category for disaster preparedness and extreme weather events. The 38 works include flood relief shelters, embankment strengthening, flood protection, restoration of rural roads and community assets after disasters, and forest-fire management measures, the ministry said.

It said 181 works relate to agriculture and allied activities, including 52 individual-beneficiary works. Another 107 works are tagged for Antyodaya and vulnerable households, including 68 individual-beneficiary works. The schedule also includes 36 works each related to women and youth.

Works will be planned through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans based on local needs and approved by the Gram Sabha, with digital tracking through the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack, the ministry said.

The VB-G RAM G Act, which came into force on July 1, replaced MGNREGA's demand-driven employment framework with a new system that provides for 125 days of guaranteed wage employment per rural household annually.

It also introduced a 60:40 Centre-state funding ratio for most states, with the Centre determining state-wise normative allocations and states bearing expenditure beyond those allocated.

The opposition had objected to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and raised concerns over the revised funding pattern, the allocation mechanism and a provision allowing states to pause work during peak agricultural seasons for up to 60 days a year. (AGENCIES)