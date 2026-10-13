Govt Not Only 'Stealing' Votes But Also Savings: Cong On Rise In Inflation

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre over the rise in inflation, saying the government that came to power promising "achche din" is not only "stealing votes" but also savings, and that it was time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pick up his "jhola" and leave.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said inflation keeps rising and public outrage over 'vote chori' keeps growing, but the prime minister sits there like a "mauni baba".

Food inflation rose to 7.74 per cent in September from 5.97 per cent the previous month, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

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"Vote Theft is the Truth Back-Breaking Inflation is the Reality Headlines report that inflation reached 5.54% in September, but the real story is that food inflation has hit 7.74%, meaning the prices of almost every food item have crossed all limits. For instance, onions are up 108%, garlic 55%, ginger 63%, and lemons 36%," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.

According to government data, retail inflation has steadily risen from 3.40% in March to 5.54% in September, marking the highest level in 23 months, he said.

"The impact of inflation isn't confined to just the dinner plate. Essentials like transportation, education, clothing-shoes, and household goods are all getting more expensive," Ramesh claimed.

The poor are losing their daily bread from their plates, the middle class is seeing their savings vanish from their pockets, and the burden of debt keeps growing, but the prime minister is drowned in arrogance, paying no attention to the people's troubles, he alleged.

"The government that came to power promising 'achche din' is not only stealing votes but also robbing savings," Ramesh said.

"When a vote-stealing government has no fear of the people's anger or losing votes, why would it care about the public?" the Congress general secretary said.

"That's exactly what's happening now. Inflation keeps rising, public outrage over vote theft keeps growing, but the Prime Minister sits there like a mauni baba," Ramesh said.

"Ab unke liye jhola uthane ka waqt aa gaya hai," he added.

The top five items with high inflation were onion (108.09 per cent), silver jewellery (87.8 per cent), ginger (62.85 per cent), garlic (54.62 per cent) and lemon (36.41 per cent).

CPI rates for rural and urban areas are 6.08 per cent and 4.88 per cent, respectively, while the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for September is 5.54 per cent.

September inflation numbers are the highest since the new series, with base year 2024, took effect in January.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, its first hike in nearly four years, while signalling that rate cuts are off the table in the near term and that further hikes could follow amid rising inflation, a weak rupee and high crude oil prices.

It also marginally raised the forecast for retail inflation for the current fiscal year to 5.2 per cent from its earlier estimate of 5 per cent, saying price pressures are increasingly becoming visible across a range of commodities.

The Congress on Monday had attacked the Modi government over the rise in prices during the festive season, saying "jumlebaaz" Prime Minister Modi must answer how long will the common people have to endure this "economic catastrophe".

The opposition party had claimed that inflation has spiralled out of control, and said it is the consequence of the failure of those who beat the drum of 'achche din'.

The party has been flagging the issue of rising prices and accusing the government of following "anti-people" policies.

The government, however, has dismissed the claims and pointed to the GDP numbers. (Agencies)