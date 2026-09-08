Govt not doing enough to address people’s concerns: Iltija

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: Peoples Democratic Party leader, Iltija Mufti, today raised concerns over unemployment, jobs, education, women's safety and the situation of youth in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the elected Government was not doing enough to address their concerns.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Kupwara, she said Kashmir is the highest when it comes to unemployment.

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"Unemployment is 38% in Kashmir. I think the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are hopeless. We want to raise their morale and talk to them. Because no one is talking to these young people," the leader said.

The PDP leader questioned a recent JKSSB notification for multitasking staff (MTS) posts, which set the maximum qualification at Class 12. "Ask JKSSB to withdraw the notification of MTS. These are the many issues," she said.

Iltija also supported medical interns protesting for a higher stipend and alleged that the Health Minister had given them a "false assurance" four days ago that their stipend would be increased. "Our medical interns deserve a stipend hike," she said.

On employment, the PDP leader alleged that jobs were being outsourced and sold under the National Conference Government.

"There is a money for jobs scam going on. The NC Government is either outsourcing or selling all the Government jobs," the leader alleged.

Iltija also questioned the status of the Rationalization of Reservation Committee report and raised the issue of open merit. "Where is the Rationalization of Reservation Committee report?" the leader asked.

The PDP leader said the Government had failed to deliver on promises of 200 units of electricity, 12 gas cylinders and one lakh jobs.