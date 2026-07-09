Govt, Nasscom working on AI  curriculum for undergraduate programmes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, July 9: The Government is working with IT industry body Nasscom for developing an artificial intelligence curriculum for undergraduate programmes, a senior executive said on Thursday.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) is a leading IT industry body.

"The Government is working with Nasscom to review and change the AI curriculum for all undergraduate (programmes)," the industry grouping's President Rajesh Nambiar told PTI.

With the increasing use of AI in various areas, there is also a need to provide reskilling and upskilling opportunities for graduates.

Nambiar said it would take around six months to finalise the curriculum for the undergraduate programmes as various bodies, including the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), need to go through it.

Nambiar spoke on the sidelines of a briefing in the city by IBS Group, where it announced the launch of a vertical AI company, Naviq Technology.

"AI is getting more and more into every job... if you do go through the normal computer science course, when you come out of it, nobody is going to hire you. That's the biggest challenge...," he said.

Meanwhile, in October last year, the Government said that a curriculum on AI would be introduced in all schools from class three onwards. (PTI)