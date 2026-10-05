Govt must extend OPS to employees appointed before 2010: JKECC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: The J&K Employees Coordination Committee (JKECC) today warned of "mass mobilisation" if the Government fails to extend Old Pension Scheme (OPS) benefits to employees appointed before 2010 but regularised after the New Pension Scheme (NPS) came into force, saying several categories, including contractual and Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers, have been left out of the recent order.

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Addressing a press conference in Ganderbal, JKECC president Shah Fayaz said the employees concerned were appointed before 2010 but regularised after 2010, and therefore remained outside the ambit of the Government's recent decision extending OPS benefits to certain categories.

He demanded that the benefit be extended to them as well, citing existing Government orders and a Cabinet decision.

"We want smooth functioning of departments and smooth functioning of the administration," Fayaz said.

He said the committee did not want to take employees onto the streets but could be forced to consider further action.

Fayaz said the JKECC, which represents more than 40 employee associations, had convened its core committee members and district presidents from across Kashmir to discuss long-pending employee issues.

On the OPS issue, Fayaz said the recent Government order covered employees whose advertisements or appointment notifications were issued before 2010 but who joined after implementation of the NPS.

However, he said employees who were appointed before 2010 but regularised subsequently-including contractual teachers, ReT teachers and employees in other departments-had been excluded.

"This is a clear injustice. There are already Government orders, including Order 469 and Order 115, and we want their provisions to be extended to these employees as well," he said.

Fayaz urged the Government to initiate the process and take an early decision, arguing that the existing orders and a Cabinet decision provided sufficient grounds for extending the pension benefit.

He said the committee had given the Government a timeframe to address long-pending employee grievances, including recruitment rules, pay anomalies, promotions and implementation of commitments.

"We never expected issues pending for the last five, six, eight or ten years to be resolved overnight. We understand that the Government does not have a magic wand, but we had given them a timeframe," he said.