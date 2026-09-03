Govt must address issues of Medical interns: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: On the directions of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra, former Minister and president DCC Jammu Urban Yogesh Sawhney and DCC Jammu Rural Neeraj Kundan, alongwith other senior Congress leaders, today visited the Medical interns who are sitting in protest demanding enhancement of their stipend.

The Congress leaders interacted with the protesting interns, listened to their concerns and expressed solidarity with their ongoing struggle, assuring them that the Congress party stands firmly with their legitimate demands. During the visit, the leaders also handed over a letter addressed by the Jammu & Kashmir Congress to the Chief Minister, J&K, urging the Government to intervene immediately and take appropriate measures for enhancement of the stipend being paid to medical interns.

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The leaders maintained that Medical interns play an important role in the functioning of hospitals and healthcare institutions, working long hours and shouldering significant responsibilities while undergoing practical training, and therefore their financial concerns deserve serious and sympathetic consideration from the administration.

Along with Yogesh Sawhney, Th Manmohan Singh, Neeraj Kundan, senior leaders including Kanta Bhan, Varinder Manhas, Satpal Sapolia, Sohit Sharma, Suman Wazir, Jatinder Chib, Ex Corporators Ritu Choudhary and Vijay Malhotra, Aasha Chandan, Rajesh Sharma, Happy Randhawa and others were part of the visit.

Yogesh Sawhney said that the demand for enhancement of stipend is completely genuine and deserves to be considered by the Government without any further delay. He said that Medical interns are an essential part of the healthcare delivery system and contribute substantially to patient care, particularly in Government hospitals where they work under demanding conditions and often put in extended hours.