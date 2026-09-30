Govt moves to tighten Hospital Development Fund

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: Government today ordered a comprehensive review of the Hospital Development Fund (HDF) in Government health institutions, setting up a five-member committee to tighten its collection, accounting, utilisation, audit and monitoring.

The committee has been tasked with identifying gaps in the existing system and framing fresh guidelines, including financial controls and reporting mechanisms, for management of the fund.

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It has also been asked to examine the existing arrangement for remitting HDF receipts to the departmental revenue head and suggest changes, wherever necessary.

The Health and Medical Education Department issued Government Order No. 726-JK(HME) of 2026 on September 29, sanctioning the constitution of the committee.

Headed by the Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, the panel comprises the Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department; Director Health Services, Jammu; Director Health Services, Kashmir; and the senior-most Chief Medical Officer.

The committee will examine the existing rules, practices and institutional arrangements governing the collection, accounting and utilisation of HDF and identify deficiencies and areas requiring improvement.

It will formulate guidelines covering the collection, custody, accounting, budgeting, utilisation and audit of the fund, besides recommending appropriate financial controls and reporting mechanisms.

The panel will also suggest measures for optimal and need-based utilisation of HDF for improving patient care, hospital infrastructure, equipment, sanitation, essential services and overall service delivery.

It has further been tasked with recommending a monitoring and evaluation mechanism, including periodic review and reporting, to assess utilisation of the fund and its impact.

The committee has been directed to obtain and consider the views and suggestions of Members of the Legislative Assembly on the proposed HDF guidelines.

It will also undertake a comparative study of practices followed by reputed government hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country and identify measures that could be adopted in J&K.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the Government within one month of issuance of the order.