Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 21: The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Women’s wing president and Minister for Education and Jal Shakti Shamim Firdous today stated that the National Conference Government is mobilising all resources for public welfare.

The NC leader was interacting with the public delegations, parents’ associations, employees’ unions, and party workers today at Nawa-e-Subah Complex.

Advertisement

During the interaction, parents raised issues regarding school fees, books, and uniforms.

The Minister resolved several matters on the spot by directly contacting the concerned authorities.

Addressing the gathering, Shamim Firdous reiterated the administration’s focus on curbing bureaucratic delays, accelerating development, and creating employment opportunities through various recruitment drives.

Senior party leader and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar, provincial president Showkat Ahmad Mir, state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, provincial president Women’s wing Sabiya Qadri and other functionaries were also present during the meeting.