Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: In a major push toward complete financial transparency and administrative efficiency, the Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has rolled out a comprehensive digital revenue receipt ecosystem under the Jammu & Kashmir Integrated Financial Management System (JKIFMS).

Integrated with the Reserve Bank of India's e-Kuber 2.0 platform, the new framework mandates that every Government financial transaction must be tagged with a unique Government Receipt Number (GRN).

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According to a circular issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Shailendra Kumar, the newly instituted GRN serves as the definitive digital identifier for all Government receipts.

It acts as the single source of reference for payment confirmations, accounting, audits, reconciliations, and refunds across departments.

To enforce this, all revenue-earning departments are required to integrate their departmental portals and payment mechanisms with either the JKGRAS portal or the TreasuryNet application without delay.

Complementing this strict digital mandate, the Finance Department has successfully onboarded 209 Government services onto the JKGRAS portal for seamless digital remittances.

Citizens, businesses, and stakeholders can now conveniently access these services online or through Over-the-Counter (OTC) payment modes to clear Government dues.

The newly onboarded services cover a wide spectrum of public administration, including the Forest, Revenue, Jal Shakti, Excise, School and Higher Education, Industries & Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture, and Health departments, among others.

With this integration, the administration aims to eliminate manual bottlenecks and ensure that no Government receipt is processed outside the transparent digital framework.

Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and Treasury Officers have been instructed to ensure strict compliance, reviewing any remaining services and ensuring that authorized offline collections are promptly brought into the digital system with a valid GRN.

This landmark reform promises citizens a hassle-free and accountable payment experience while modernizing state revenue collection.