Govt Makes Architects Organization Nodal Body For Public Projects; Levies 1% Consultancy Fee, Mandates NOC For Private Firms

SRINAGAR, Jun 19: In a significant move aimed at streamlining the public infrastructure development and strengthening the local institutional framework, the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Government of Jammu and Kashmir, has issued a landmark directive standardizing the operations and project engagement of the Jammu and Kashmir Architects Organization.

The order issued in this regard comes in continuation of Government Order No. 58-JK(HUD) of 2026 and follows a decisive resolution passed by the Council of Ministers.

Following a decisive restructuring and re-organization framework approved by the government, the department has made the utilization of the organization's specialized services mandatory for public sector initiatives, ensuring robust architectural oversight across the Union Territory.

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The order comes in continuation of recent structural reforms and follows a formal resolution passed to optimize the execution of state-funded and government-backed infrastructure projects.

As per the key highlights of the directive, all government departments, public sector undertakings and executing agencies are now required to utilize the architectural, design and master-planning expertise of the Jammu and Kashmir Architects Organization for public projects.

The J&K Architects Organization has been designated as the Nodal Technical Body for providing the architectural consultancy, comprehensive design and technical vetting services. In instances where the engagement of private architectural firms is deemed absolutely necessary, obtaining a prior No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the J&K Architects Organization is strictly mandatory.

To regularize and sustain the technical services, an official, uniform consultancy fee of 1% will be levied on the total project cost for all works where architectural and consultancy services are rendered by the organization.

This comprehensive directive is expected to optimize the state resource allocation, ensure strict adherence to standardized regional and sustainable architectural guidelines. It will also foster institutional efficiency across all upcoming public works and urban development initiatives in Jammu & Kashmir.