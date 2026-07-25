Govt Likely To Introduce Bill To Amend Paper Leak Law In Parliament On Monday

New Delhi, Jul 25: A bill to amend The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which proposes to increase jail term up to 10 years and fine up to Rs 10 crore for offences related to paper leaks, is likely to be introduced in Parliament on Monday.

According to the Bill circulated to members ahead of its introduction, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised crimes, the bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

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All investigations will have to be completed within two months, it says.

All states and UTs will be directed to set up fast-track courts, which will conduct hearings swiftly and complete the trial within three months of filing of the chargesheet. (Agencies)