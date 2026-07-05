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Home / Business / Govt issues stern notice to Meta on child  sexual abuse material in Instagram ads: Sources

Govt issues stern notice to Meta on child  sexual abuse material in Instagram ads: Sources

NEW DELHI, July 5:  The Government has issued a stern notice to Meta on Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, sources said on Sunday. The Government has issued the notice on Saturday evening. "MeitY...

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Daily Excelsior
03:56 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, July 5:  The Government has issued a stern notice to Meta on Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, sources said on Sunday.
The Government has issued the notice on Saturday evening.
"MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM," the source said.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also demanded a detailed explanation within 7 days. (PTI)
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