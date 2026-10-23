Govt issues instructions on filing of replies before courts

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued strict instructions to all administrative departments and concerned authorities to ensure the timely filing of replies, affidavits and compliance reports in pending litigation before courts and tribunals, with particular emphasis on contempt proceedings.

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The Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, through a circular has directed administrative departments, Heads of Departments and other concerned authorities to ensure effective representation of the Government before courts and tribunals and prevent delays that could lead to adverse judicial orders.

According to the instructions, administrative departments have been asked to provide complete records, relevant documents and specific factual inputs to the concerned Law Officer and Officer In-charge Litigation (OIC) sufficiently in advance to facilitate the timely preparation and filing of replies and affidavits.

The circular further states that, in cases involving the implementation of judicial directions, the latest compliance status, duly supported by documentary evidence, must be provided to the concerned Law Officer and OIC well before the deadline fixed by the court or tribunal.

It has also directed Officers In-charge Litigation to maintain close coordination with the concerned administrative departments and Law Officers to ensure that replies, affidavits and compliance reports are filed within the prescribed timelines.

Taking a serious view of delays in judicial proceedings, the Government has warned that any delay or failure in furnishing the requisite records, instructions or compliance reports resulting in the non-filing of replies or affidavits, or adverse judicial orders, will be viewed seriously.

The circular makes it clear that responsibility shall be fixed upon the officers concerned in accordance with the applicable rules.