Govt invites Sikh Sangat representatives for talks over Punjabi language

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: As the indefinite Punjabi Language Dharna/Morcha entered its thirteenth consecutive day on Tuesday, a significant development emerged with Rajya Sabha MP S Gurwinder Singh Oberoi extending an invitation, on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to the Sikh bodies for a consultation meeting scheduled to be held in Srinagar on October 14, 2026.

According to the invitation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reiterated the National Conference Government's commitment to granting Punjabi official language status in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the commitment was also included in the party's election manifesto. The MP has been authorised to coordinate directly with the Sikh Sangat and key stakeholders to discuss the roadmap ahead.

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To facilitate discussions and present the community's concerns before the Government, a committee led by former minister Manjit Singh has been constituted by Taranjit Singh Tony. The committee comprises Ranjit Singh Tohra, Surjit Singh, Balvinder Singh, Jagpal Singh, Gurmeet Singh Tara, Verinder Singh Sonu, Paramjit Singh Sodhi, Gurjeet Singh Kingi, Sandeep Kour and Pavneet Kour. The committee will coordinate consultations, consolidate the community's views and discuss the roadmap for securing official language status for Punjabi.

Adding significant political weight to the campaign, PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed Ur Rehman Para has extended wholehearted support to the demand for including Punjabi in the list of official languages of Jammu and Kashmir. In a letter dated October 12, 2026, Para stated that recognising Punjabi would be a meaningful acknowledgement of the region's linguistic and cultural heritage and an expression of respect for the Sikh community.

Besides, several religious, cultural and social organisations have also formally extended their support to the ongoing agitation.

Bhim Kranti Sena, Jammu and Kashmir, through its president Sahil Kundal, expressed solidarity with the campaign. The United Forum of Megh/Kabir Panthi Samaj, Dr B R Ambedkar Educational Society (BRAES), Batwal Sudhar Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Jammu and Kashmir, All India Sikh Students Federation, under its president Manjeet Singh Peerpuri, Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Greater Kailash, Jammu; Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sarwal New Plot, Jammu; Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha, Chardi Patti, Dablehar, R S Pura; and Gurdwara Pahli Patshahi, Dablehar, R S Pura, have also expressed support for the demand.