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Home / Videos / Govt Indifferent to Issues Affecting Students, Including Paper Leaks & Recruitment Scams: Lal Singh

Govt Indifferent to Issues Affecting Students, Including Paper Leaks & Recruitment Scams: Lal Singh

    Senior Congress leader Lal Singh accused the government of being indifferent and non-serious towards students affected by paper leaks and alleged recruitment scams. He said the authorities have failed to address the concerns of thousands of aspirants...

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Daily Excelsior
06:49 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Senior Congress leader Lal Singh accused the government of being indifferent and non-serious towards students affected by paper leaks and alleged recruitment scams. He said the authorities have failed to address the concerns of thousands of aspirants who have been demanding fair and transparent recruitment processes.

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