Govt Indifferent to Issues Affecting Students, Including Paper Leaks & Recruitment Scams: Lal Singh
Senior Congress leader Lal Singh accused the government of being indifferent and non-serious towards students affected by paper leaks and alleged recruitment scams. He said the authorities have failed to address the concerns of thousands of aspirants...
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Senior Congress leader Lal Singh accused the government of being indifferent and non-serious towards students affected by paper leaks and alleged recruitment scams. He said the authorities have failed to address the concerns of thousands of aspirants who have been demanding fair and transparent recruitment processes.
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