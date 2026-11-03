Govt implements CAT judgement, grants higher grade to draftsmen

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: The J&K Government has sanctioned the higher grade pay of Rs 5,150-8,300 (pre-revised) to five Draftsmen of the Public Works (R&B) Department, retrospectively from their initial dates of appointment, following a prolonged legal battle that went up to the Supreme Court.

The sanction was accorded through Government Order No. 364-PWD(R&B) of 2026, dated October 28, after the Finance Department conveyed its agreement to implement the judgment of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which was subsequently upheld by the J&K High Court and the Supreme Court.

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The five employees were initially appointed as Draftsmen during 2007-08 in the pay scale of Rs 4,000-6,000 (pre-revised).

According to the Government order, the Draftsmen cadre has two grades, and employees completing eight years of service in the entry grade are entitled to the higher grade in the scale of Rs 5,150-8,300, subject to the prescribed service rules.

The employees had approached the High Court in 2008, following which the court directed the department to consider their representation and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the rules.

The department subsequently rejected their claim through a consideration order dated June 28, 2021, prompting the employees to approach the CAT's Srinagar Bench.

In its order dated October 3, 2023, the Tribunal directed that the applicants be granted the benefit of the higher pay scale from their dates of appointment, with consequential benefits to be worked out and released within 90 days.

The department challenged the Tribunal's decision before the High Court. However, the High Court, in its judgment dated August 14, 2025, upheld the Tribunal's order and dismissed the writ petition.

The Government subsequently approached the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition, which was dismissed on April 27, 2026.

Following the dismissal, the matter was referred to the Finance Department for advice.

The Law Department advised against filing a review petition and directed the department to implement the orders passed by the Tribunal and the High Court.

The Finance Department later conveyed its agreement to implement the Tribunal's order, subject to approval of the competent authority.

The five beneficiaries are Hilal Ahmad Wani of Qazipora, Bandipora; Ghulam Nabi Dar of Noor Pora Tral, Pulwama; Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Noor Pora Tral, Pulwama; Tariq Rasool Bhat of Aragam, Bandipora; and Zaffar Rasool Bhat of Aragam, Bandipora.

The Government order clarifies that the benefit will be confined to the five petitioners and will not constitute a precedent for similar claims in future cases.