Govt Hikes Monthly Stipend for MBBS, BDS Interns to Rs 25,000
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has enhanced the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000.According to Government Order No. 747-JK(HME) of 2026, issued by the Health...
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The Jammu and Kashmir Government has enhanced the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000.According to Government Order No. 747-JK(HME) of 2026, issued by the Health and Medical Education Department on October 21, the revised stipend will be effective retrospectively from October 1, 2026.The order was issued by the department following a reference to the Finance Department’s communication dated October 20, 2026.
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