Govt Grants Two Days Special Casual Leave To PM Package, Migrant, Jammu-Based Employees In Kashmir For Diwali

Srinagar, Nov 7: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned two days Special Casual Leave in favour of PM Package, Migrant and Jammu-based employees working in Kashmir Division for celebrating Diwali at Jammu.

As per Government Order, issued by the General Administration Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K, sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of two days Special Casual Leave on 7th November, 2026 (Saturday) and 9th November, 2026 (Monday) in favour of PM Package / Migrant / Jammu-based employees, posted in different departments in the Kashmir Division, for celebrating "Diwali" at Jammu.

The order has been issued by order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

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