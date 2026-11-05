Govt grants 2-year extension to Agniveers, opens pathway to permanent recruitment

Big overhaul in Agnipath scheme

Fast Track Special Courts to be strengthened

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: In a major overhaul of the Agnipath scheme, the government on Wednesday announced that Agniveers set to exit the military at the end of their four-year tenure will be given an additional two-year extension and subsequent permanent recruitment subject to meeting specific eligibility criteria.

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The decision was announced by Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, shortly after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the changes as recommended by the three services following an exhaustive review of the military recruitment scheme.

Under the Agnipath scheme rolled out in June 2022, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retaining only 25 per cent of them in regular services.

The changes in the scheme were brought in just over three weeks before around 18,300 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces by December 31 after completing their four-year tenure.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the move is part of “long-term structural reforms” of the defence forces aimed at creating “a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military”.

“Today is a very significant day for the Indian defence forces and for Agniveers. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the defence forces,” the Chief of Defence Staff said, addressing a press conference alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

At present, over 300,000 soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme are operating in the military.

“As per existing provisions, 25 per cent of Agniveers are enrolled into the regular forces based on merit, while the remaining 75 per cent exit as disciplined and motivated youth,” Gen Subramani said.

“Under the new changes, this 75 per cent will be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Post completion of the two-year engagement period, all Agniveers to be enrolled as regular soldiers subject to their willingness and meeting selection criteria,” he said.

The second engagement period will have higher remuneration, enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits, Gen Subramani added.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) described the government’s decision as the opening of a “pathway” for all Agniveers, ensuring almost all of them are going to be absorbed into the defence forces.

“Today is a very significant day for the Indian defence forces and for our Agniveers,” he said.

Gen Subramani also asserted that the Agnipath scheme will continue and that the 25 per cent Agniveers to be recruited as regular soldiers at the end of the four-year period will be ahead in seniority as against those getting the two-year additional engagement period and their subsequent absorption.

“The Agnipath scheme will not be discontinued. It will continue. Secondly, this second engagement period of two years gives those Agniveers who have not been selected in the first four years a chance to serve longer,” he said.

To a question on whether the four-plus two model will continue for future recruitments under the scheme, the CDS did not give a direct response saying the provisions exist as of now.

“When the Agnipath scheme was rolled out, we emphasised that it was not cast in stone. We said that we would evaluate the performances of the Agniveers and conduct continuous reviews,” he said.

Gen Subramani said an objective assessment in terms of organisational requirements and operational efficiency has brought out the outstanding performance of Agniveers in terms of skills, motivation levels, physical fitness and technological prowess.

“The introduction of another engagement period of two years for the willing 75 per cent Agniveers has been done after deliberate, reasoned and elaborate evaluation and feedback with the fundamental aim of aligning the aspirations of Agniveers and organisational efficiency,” he said.

The CDS also said that the Agnipath scheme opened up of various branches of the defence forces for women and it helped in enhancement of skills and technological adaptability in the services.

The Cabinet also approved a Rs 14,500 crore Viability Gap Funding Scheme to develop 92 GWh grid-scale energy storage systems to accelerate renewable energy integration in the country.

The five-year scheme till fiscal 2030-31 will support 30 GWh battery energy storage systems, 60 GWh pumped storage projects and 2 GWh emerging storage technologies.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet approved a scheme to transform and upgrade the country's official statistical ecosystem, entailing an outlay of Rs 4,371.1 crore.

The Viksit Bharat Initiative for statistical transformation, analytics and research (VISTAR) scheme is for five years till 2030-31. It will be a central sector scheme.

Briefing reporters about the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said VISTAR is aimed at revamping the entire statistical system of the country and will help in data upgradation.

The Government also approved a capex support scheme to promote processing of critical minerals lithium and nickel with a financial outlay of Rs 2,814 crore over a period of five years till 2030-31.

The scheme aims to develop domestic processing capabilities in India to support value addition within the country, reduce import dependence, and develop value chain.

Under the scheme, capital subsidy of 30 per cent of eligible investment will be provided for setting up four critical mineral processing plants, comprising two lithium processing plants and two nickel processing plants. The maximum capital support will be capped at Rs 500 crore per lithium beneficiary and Rs 900 crore per nickel beneficiary, respectively.

The Union Cabinet also approved continuation of a central scheme to strengthen fast track special courts to deal with child abuse and rape cases and increase their number from 779 to 850.

Launched on October 2, 2019, following a Supreme Court directive, the scheme currently covers 29 states and Union territories. Since the inception of the scheme, these special courts have disposed of over 4.02 lakh cases related to rape and offences under the POCSO Act, 2012.

The scheme has now been extended for a period of five years till March 2031. (PTI)