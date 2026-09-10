Govt Fulfilling Statutory Duty On Vande Mataram, No KP Employee Homeless: Omar Abdullah

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Chief minister Omar Abdullah said Vande Mataram is now a statutory obligation and that is what government did. He said though NC as a party has not accepted the Vande Mataram but whave to fulfil our legal and statutory duties.CM said not a single Kashmiri Pandit employee recruited under the Prime Minister's package is homeless in Kashmir. Omar said the government has accelerated construction of 6,000 transit flats and not a single employee has been left without a roof. He said a large chunk of flats have already been allotted and remaining are being completed in a phased manner.