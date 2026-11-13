Govt forms Grievance Redressal Committees in all deptts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the constitution of Departmental Grievance Redressal Committees in all Administrative Departments to ensure speedy disposal of grievances of employees and workers.

An order in this regard was issued today by the General Administration Department (GAD).

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As per the order, each committee will be headed by the Administrative Secretary of the concerned department, while Director Finance/Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer, Additional/Special Secretary to the Government and a Law Officer not below the rank of Deputy Legal Remembrancer will be its members.

The committees will examine employee grievances relating to service matters and other employment-related issues in the departments and their subordinate and field offices.