Govt forms committee for Health reforms

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a six-member core implementation committee for Health reforms in the Health and Medical Education Department to coordinate, monitor and periodically review the implementation of health sector reform initiatives across the Union Territory.

According to a Government Order issued today, sanction has been accorded to the constitution of the committee under the chairpersonship of Akriti Sagar, Mission Director, J&K National Health Mission.

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The committee comprises Dr Yashpal Sharma, Executive Director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), Kakryal, Katra, as member; Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, president, J&K Medical Council and Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, as member secretary; Dr Abdul Rasheed Parra, Medical Superintendent, Children's Hospital, Bemina, as member; Dr Jitendra Mehta, Programme Manager, J&K National Health Mission, as member; and Dr Mushtaq Dar, Divisional Nodal Officer, J&K National Health Mission, as member.