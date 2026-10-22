Govt flags Programme Code violations by TV channels, urges caution on AI use

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 : The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday flagged instances of non-compliance with the Programme Code by private satellite television channels and advised them to strictly adhere to its provisions, warning that violations may invite action.

In an advisory, the ministry also urged caution while using artificial intelligence, including generative AI, for graphics, virtual news presentations and other programmes.

The use of AI tools may be limited to assistive capacity without compromising the accuracy, authenticity or sensitivity of news content, it said.

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The ministry said various channels had violated provisions of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

An inter-departmental committee also observed that telecasts on various channels were "not in conformity with the spirit of the Programme Code", noting instances of similar news and visuals broadcast on multiple channels on similar topics.

The committee recommended strict adherence to the statutory provisions and emphasised that inappropriate behaviour or language should not be normalised in telecasts.

Citing the existing rules, the ministry advised careful selection and sensitisation of panellists to prevent communal or anti-national content for debates and panel discussions.

Measures such as muting, disclaimers or discontinuation of feeds should be used to prevent derogatory, abusive or inflammatory content from being aired, it said.

The advisory reiterated the prohibition on live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by security forces, restricting coverage to periodic briefings by an authorised officer until operations conclude.

It asked channels to avoid sensational reporting of crime and violence, exercise caution while airing disturbing visuals and refrain from excessively repeating or looping such footage.

Coverage of disasters and major accidents should be based on verified facts, with visuals time-stamped wherever necessary to avoid panic, it said.

Channels were also advised to use only authentic maps of India published by the Survey of India.

It also reiterated that channels must protect the identities of sexual offence victims, including by withholding indirect details that could identify them, and strengthen their editorial and content review mechanisms. (PTI)