Govt Fixes Deadlines For 6,000 PM Package Flats; Rs 82.45 Cr Migrant Camp Renovation To Start Shortly

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: A meeting to review the ongoing and new projects of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRR&R) was held under the joint chairmanship of Anil Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, PW(R&B) Department and Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, DMRR&R.

The meeting was attended by the Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), J&K, Chief Engineers PW(R&B) North/Central/South Kashmir, Chief Engineer KPDCL, Chief Engineer PW(R&B) Jammu and senior officers from the Public Works Department, DMRR&R, Jal Shakti Department and Divisional Administration Kashmir.

It was informed that out of 6,000 flats approved for accommodation of PM Package employees at 20 locations across Kashmir Valley, 5,176 flats have been completed. Besides, allied works including installation of lifts, internal roads, drainage and community halls are also nearing completion at most sites.

Advertisement

Specific deadlines for completion of balance works and handover/takeover were fixed, with directions to hand over the possession of completed flats to the eligible employees in a phased manner as per allotments already made under the government norms.

Regarding major repair and renovation of various blocks at migrant camps in Jammu, for which the government has approved Rs 82.45 crore, it was informed that tender formalities have been completed and work is likely to start shortly.

Meanwhile, directions were also issued for finalization of a detailed project for upgradation of infrastructure in the migrant schools, health dispensaries, internal roads and parks in the migrant camps. Likewise, an extensive review of construction of PoJK Bhawan at Suketar was also held with emphasis on completing the project in all respects within the current financial year.

The Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Jammu apprised the meeting that the DPR for construction of additional flats for Kashmiri migrants at Purkhoo, Jammu is being finalized and the Multipurpose Community Hall at Jagti with an estimated cost of Rs 6.50 crore has been completed. It was further informed that for new projects with an approximate financial implication of Rs 20.00 crore at migrant camps Purkhoo, Nagrota, Muthi and Jagti in the current financial year, tender formalities are in progress.

Besides, DPRs are being prepared for the new projects proposed for next financial year, including E-Learning Centres, Digital Libraries and Reading Rooms, Career Counselling and Guidance Centres, Skill Development and Vocational Training Centres, Entrepreneurship Facilitation Centres, Sports Infrastructure and Solar Power/Water Conservation projects in migrant camps.