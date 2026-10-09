Govt fixes 21-day deadline for 18 types of building NOCs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has fixed a deadline of 21 days for issuing various building-related No Objection Certificates (NOCs) across 18 categories under the Public Service Guarantee Act.

The Government has also notified the Designated Officers, First Appellate Authorities and Second Appellate Authorities to review the issued NOCs.

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As per an order, the NOC for building permission from Revenue Department regarding land title verification shall be issued by Concerned Assistant Commissioner Revenue/SDM, with Additional Deputy Commissioner and Concerned DC as First and Second Appellate Authorities.

Similarly, the NOC for building permission from Nazool Department regarding land title verification shall be issued by Concerned Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), with concerned DC and Divisional Commissioner as First and Second Appellate Authorities.

To obtain the NOC for building permission from Custodian Land Department, concerned Deputy Custodian shall be the designated officer, while Custodian and concerned Custodian General shall be the First and Second Appellate authorities.

The Government has further notified that NOC for building permission from Forest Department regarding land verification shall be issued by concerned Divisional Forest Officer, with Concerned Conservator of Forest and concerned Chief Conservator of Forests as the First and Second Appellate Authorities.

Similarly, the NOC for building permission from Wildlife Department shall be issued by concerned Wildlife Warden, with concerned Regional Wildlife Warden and concerned Chief Wildlife Wardens as the First and Second Appellate Authorities.

Additionally, it has been ordered that the NOC for building permission from Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing shall be issued by concerned Regional Director, Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, with concerned Director Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing and concerned Chief Conservator of Forests, PCCF & Head of Forests Force as the First and Second Appellate Authorities.

The NOC for building permission from Pollution Control Board shall be issued by concerned District Officer PCB, while concerned Regional Director PCB and Member Secretary PCB shall be the First and Second Appellate Authorities, ordered the Government.

It has been further ordered that Administrator, SCHBS shall be the designated officer to issue the NOC for building permission in the J&K Sainik Cooperative Society, while concerned Deputy Registrar and Additional Registrar shall be the First and Second Appellate Authorities.

Likewise, the NOC for building permission from J&K Cooperative Society shall be issued by the Managing Director, with Additional Registrar and Registrar as the First and Second Appellate Authorities.

Further, it has been ordered that the NOC for building permission from the Provincial Rehabilitation Officer (PRO) shall be issued by the concerned Provincial Rehabilitation Officer, with review by the concerned Assistant Commissioner (Relief) and Deputy Commissioner (Relief).

Similarly, NOC for building permission from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department shall be issued by the concerned Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, with review by the Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department.

The NOC for building permission from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department regarding water pipelines shall be issued by the concerned Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, with review by the Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, ordered the Government.

It has been further ordered that the NOC for building permission from the Power Development Department (PDD) regarding power cables shall be issued by the concerned Executive Engineer (Electrical), PDD, with concerned Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer (Electrical), PDD as the First and Second Appellate Authorities.

Similarly, the Government said the NOC for building permission from the Heritage Department regarding heritage buildings and monuments shall be issued by the concerned Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, with review by the concerned Special Secretary and Administrative Secretary, Culture Department.

The NOC for building permission from the Public Works Department (R&B) shall be issued by the concerned Executive Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Department, with review by the concerned Superintending Engineer and concerned Chief Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Department, the Government said.

It has been further ordered that the NOC for building permission from the Town Planning Organization, Jammu/Kashmir shall be issued by the Assistant/Senior Town Planner concerned, with review by the concerned Chief Town Planner and Administrative Secretary, H&UDD.

Similarly, the NOC for building permission from the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) shall be issued by the Secretary, SDA, with review by the Vice Chairman, SDA, and Administrative Secretary, H&UDD.

Further, the NOC for building permission from the Katra Development Authority (KDA) shall be issued by the Naib Tehsildar, with review by the Chief Executive Officer, KDA, and Administrative Secretary, H&UDD, ordered the Government.