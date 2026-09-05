Govt fails to give written assurance to protesting medical interns on stipend hike

Minister seeks 2 days, docs to continue strike

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Sept 4: After the Government failed to give a written assurance on the proposed stipend hike to the MBBS and BDS interns, the protesting doctors refused to call off the agitation until a formal commitment is made.

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A delegation of striking interns from various medical colleges met Health Minister Sakeena Itoo today here to press their demand.

During the meeting, Itoo assured them that the stipend would be increased and sought time to complete the process, but the doctors insisted that the assurance be given in writing.

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According to a doctor who was part of the delegation, the Minister initially sought one month to complete the process and assured the interns that the order announcing the hike would be issued by October 4.

The doctors, however, made it clear that they were not prepared to rely on verbal assurance.

They also rejected the proposal that Itoo issue a media statement on the proposed hike, saying only a formal written commitment from the Government would satisfy them.

Disagreement over the written assurance led the delegation to briefly walk out of the meeting.

The interns were later called back for further discussions, during which, according to the delegation, the Minister agreed to provide the assurance in writing but sought two days' time.

"She said she would have to confirm the status of the process with the Finance Department and look into the other formalities as well. We agreed to give the Government two days' time for this," a doctor told 'The Excelsior'.

The doctors agreed to give the Government the two days, but said they would decide on suspending the strike only after receiving the written commitment.

"We do not need verbal assurance. We need the same in writing, otherwise we will continue to be on strike," the doctor said.

He said Itoo remained forthcoming during the discussions and conveyed that the Government was open to further talks with the protesting interns.

Pertinent to mention here, the interns have been on strike across J&K since August 31, demanding an increase in their stipend.

On the fifth day of the agitation, they remained away from routine duties and continued protests at various campuses.

The continued absence of interns has increased the workload on senior residents and postgraduate doctors, who are handling the additional patient load.

The protesting doctors said that once the written commitment is received, they will discuss whether to suspend the strike. Until then, they maintained, the agitation will continue.

Earlier in the day, Itoo told reporters that the file for the stipend hike was under process with the Finance Department. She said she had herself pursued an MBBS degree and understood the difficulties faced by interns.

Itoo also accused political parties of politicising the issue by joining the protests and questioning their role in raising the matter.

Referring to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, she said, "What did they do for the interns when they were in power?"