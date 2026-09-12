Govt fails to create adequate employment opportunities: Mufti

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today said that the Government has failed to create adequate employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir amid growing economic distress.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir was nearly 38 per cent and accused the Government of failing to create adequate employment opportunities amid growing economic distress.

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The PDP Chief said that the Government is increasingly relying on outsourcing, temporary engagements and what she described as "backdoor" recruitment instead of creating stable jobs.

"People are protesting everywhere," she said, referring to protests by doctors, interns, veterinary staff, nursing staff and anganwadi workers.

Muti said uncertainty was affecting professionals as well as young people, while rising inflation and inadequate salaries and stipends were adding to public frustration.

"Especially the youth are distressed; there is suffocation," she said, adding that the prevailing situation had left the administrative system "in disarray". Click here to watch video

The PDP Chief said that her party was the political force capable of raising its voice against the prevailing circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti said her party needed to strengthen itself not merely with the aim of returning to power, but to respond to the wider challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir.

She recalled the PDP's political role in the early 2000s under its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, saying the party's emergence had brought changes in Jammu and Kashmir and influenced political thinking in New Delhi and Islamabad.

Mufti said that period saw the opening of routes, the beginning of a dialogue process and development initiatives. "Many storms came, but we remained steadfast and continued to face the challenges," she said.

Her remarks came as former legislator and senior political leader Syed Asgar Ali rejoined the PDP in Srinagar in her presence.

Ali, a former MLC from Kishtwar, had resigned from the PDP on February 21, 2019, after serving as one of its senior leaders and a member of its Political Affairs Committee. He later joined the National Conference.

Ali, who hails from Kishtwar, had earlier held a senior position in the PDP's organisational and political structure. He is the father of IAS officer Syed Sehrish Asgar.